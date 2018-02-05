Coffee deputies roust sleeping burglar

When Coffee Co. Sheriff's deputies made a property check at a house off Woodpecker Trail Saturday morning, they had no idea that a crime had been committed, and that they would wake up a snoozing burglary suspect.

Just before 8:00, they saw the door of the house ajar, and that the door facing had been damaged. They searched the house, and found a man fast asleep in one of the bedrooms.

It turned out to be Joshua Andrew Swann, 27. When they got him awake, he told them he "didn't know what was going on..."

A walk-thru of the home revealed numerous cabinets and appliances had been disturbed, and some Coca-Cola and a can of pineapples were consumed.

A TV set had been removed, but was later found outside in the yard.

Swann was taken to the Coffee County Jail, and has been charged with one count of second-degree burglary.

Investigators say that Swann's girlfriend lives nearby, and she made him leave her home the previous night. The Sheriff's Office has had over half a dozen encounters with Swann in the past year.

