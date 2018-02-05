Man dies in Hahira train collision

One person was killed Monday morning in Hahira, when a train struck a truck that was on the tracks.
A man, who has not been identified, was driving an N & S Rail Services truck on Lawson Street, when the vehicle was struck by a Norfolk Southern train, about 8:30 a.m.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.
WALB's Damon Arnold is on the scene, and will have more information later.
