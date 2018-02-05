GSP identifies man who died in Hahira train collision

A man was killed Monday morning in Hahira, when a train struck a truck that was on the tracks, about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the dump truck failed to yield to the train and entered into the path of the Norfolk Southern train.

The Georgia State Patrol identified the driver as Dexter Brown, 48, of Barnwell, S.C.

The front of the train struck the passenger’s side of the dump truck, ejecting Brown, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said that Brown was driving the C&S Rail Services truck on Lawson Street.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

