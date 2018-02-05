Valdosta husband arrested in 'Senseless' stabbing of wife

About 1:00 Sunday morning, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the Gables Apartment Complex on St. Augustine Road in reference to a stabbing.

They found a female victim, a 29-year-old woman, who had called 911 and said that her husband had stabbed her.

VPD officers began emergency medical care until EMS arrived, and took her to South GA Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

They started looking for her husband, Tyler Phillips, 25, but he had left the scene.

The Valdosta Police K9 unit followed a trail to St. Augustine and James Road, but didn't find Phillips.

After two hours of searching, police found Phillips in the 1700 block of North Troup where he was hiding and apprehended him.

"Although I am proud of how quickly the offender was captured by Patrol and Detective Personnel, right now our priority is the victim and our prayers go out to her. This was senseless and should not have happened," said VPD Chief Brian Childress.

Phillips was also transported to SGMC from injuries he suffered during the domestic dispute with his wife.

Phillips was later taken to the Lowndes County Jail where he will be charged with Aggravated Assault and possibly additional charges.

