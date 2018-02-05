GA Supreme Court upholds murder convictions for So. Georgia killers

The murder happened in a trailer park in Fitzgerald (Source: WALB)

The scene of King's murder in 2005 (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Supreme Court has affirmed murder convictions and life sentences for two killers from South Georgia.

Dougherty County prosecutors say November 3, 2005, 19-year-old Hiram Brainard Jones stabbed taxi driver Jake King in the neck with a sharp object, and killed him.

They say he stole a cell phone and a small amount of money.

King's body was found near his taxi cab in the woods, off Wadkins Avenue.

Jones was tried and convicted in Albany in March of 2007, and got two life sentences for the killing.

Prosecutors said Jones killed and robbed King to get money to go to the fair.

Patrick Shawn Fletcher, 31, was convicted with two counts of murder in Fitzgerald in June of 2015.

Officials say he shot his neighbors Dewayne and Octavia Brown in the head. Their bodies were found inside their home on April 22, 2013.

Fletcher was out of jail on probation.

Fletcher was sentenced to life without parole, plus five years.

