Retirement community fights the flu bug

The flu has become a crisis, and since the flu is especially tough on the elderly, retirement homes are taking extra precautions.

The executive administrator of Evergreen Assisted Living Center said some of the precautions they are taking to ensure the safety of their residents include something as simple as keeping cell phones clean.

"We've also done some additional cleaning," said Denise Wang. "We clean some of the things you don't think of every day; your phones, railings, door knobs, all the different things. We are using more chemicals and things like that, that are safe for our residents to combat all of that."

Wang says that they haven't had any problems so far with any of their residents coming down with the flu, and she hopes these precautions will help make sure it stays that way.

