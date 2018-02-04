Manor House Pub at Merry Acres Inn holds Super Bowl Fiesta

Fans cheer on as the Eagles defeated the Patriots. (Source: WALB)

Chicken wings was one of the main entrees on the menu during the game. (Source: WALB)

Manor House Pub was one of the only places to hold a Super Bowl watch party in Albany. (Source: WALB)

With many businesses closed on Super Bowl Sunday, the Manor House Pub kept its doors open for a city-wide Super Bowl watch party.

The business inside the Merry Acres Inn was one of the only restaurants in town to host a specific event for the Super Bowl.

Fans got to enjoy wings, chips and queso, and of course the big game.

Locals, hotel guests, and city club members were all in attendance Sunday night.

Staff at the pub said they held the event to attract a crowd.

"As bartenders, we normally try to have an event like this to draw in a crowd. It's nice to have a larger crowd than a few people. So we put things together in order to bring a crowd together for special events," said Joel White, a bartender at Manor House Pub.

Guest began to arrive before kick-off.

The pub stayed open until the game wrapped up.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.