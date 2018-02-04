Southwest Georgia grocery store impacted by the Super Bowl

The store is most known for their premium meats. (Source: WALB)

Mike's Country Store ran out of chicken wings during the big game day. (Source: WALB)

Mike's Country Store was impacted in a positive light for Super Bowl weekend. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia grocery chain said the Super Bowl made a big impact on sales this weekend.

Mike's Country Store sold more on Super Bowl Sunday than what they normally would on a typical day.

All weekend employees have been stocking meat at all five stores in the region.

The store in Albany ran out of chicken wings and had to put more people on staff.

Todd Whigham, the store manager, said days like Super Bowl Sunday help their business financially.

"We like days like this. It keeps us all busy, keeps our inventory turnover, and it's just real good for business," said Whigham. "We can stay busy and we're able to pay the bills."

The National Chicken Council expected Americans to eat a record-breaking more than 1.3 billion chicken wings for the Super Bowl.

