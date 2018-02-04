Super Bowl means more patrols for GSP

Troopers urge individuals who are under the influence to have a driver take you home. (Source: WALB)

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said Super Bowl Sunday can be one of the busiest times of the year on the roads.

"Our job is to make sure that people go to work on Monday, that people go to school," said Trooper Robert Corbin.

To state troopers, the Super Bowl is not just a game, but an entire weekend they take very seriously.

Saturday night alone, they made some DUI arrests, and Sunday after the game, the Georgia State Patrol had more troopers out on patrol.

"The celebration for the Super Bowl isn't just the day okay, it's kind of a weekend thing. So there's been a lot of people out all weekend and we certainly have been very very proactive," said Corbin.

They said they will be working extra hard for the rest of the weekend with traffic stops and road checks.

"Make a good choice. Don't let a few drinks cost your life, cost someone else's life or approximately ten thousand dollars."

Troopers said they are not trying to keep people from having a good time, but they just want the community to be safe.

