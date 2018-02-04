Strawberry crop begins bloom with rainfall

One of the first strawberries of the season at Mark's Melon Patch (Source: WALB)

Strawberry season could begin as early as the beginning of March.

And now that we've gotten nearly three inches of rain in the past week or so, strawberries at Mark's Melon Patch are soaking it up.

Since the winter has been drier, owner Mark Daniel said the rain has been helpful.

He also said his patch is seeing lots of blooms with baby berries.

"Right now strawberries enjoy water right now, but when you get a really big crop about to get ready or are already a lot of ripe fruit, a lot of red fruit on the bush, you don't want a lot of rain because it will create some problems with rot and all," explained Daniel.

But he said if more rain comes before the season begins in early March, it will definitely help the fruit.

