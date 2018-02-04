Moving Mountains Charity Inc. collects backpacks for homeless

Toothbrushes are just one of many items Moving Mountains is collecting (Source: WALB)

An Albany charity group is working to help the homeless in the Dougherty County area, one backpack at a time.

Moving Mountains Charity inc. is collecting new backpacks, non-perishable food, and personal hygiene items.

Co-Executive Director, Martha Jane Palmer Bowden says by March she along with Albany Family Worship Center will host a day to fill the backpacks.

Later in the spring, the two organizations will hand them out to those in need.

"It means a lot to me because we're supposed to be taking care of each other," explained Bowden, "We're supposed to love thy neighbor, even when they are not so lovable. A lot of people don't want to think about the homeless and think about what they can do--they're a little scared. So this actually means a lot to me."

You can help Moving Mountains Inc., by getting in touch with Bowden here or calling her at 229-894-8335.

