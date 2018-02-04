American Legion hosts annual Constitutional oratorical contest

Contestant shares her Constitutional speech with the audience and judges (Source: WALB)

Four high school students spent some time at Albany State on Sunday. They weren't there to tour the school, instead, they actually competed in an oratorical competition.

The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program hosted the regional competition.

Participants gave two speeches about the Constitution and a particular amendment from the Bill of Rights.

Event Emcee Joe Bishop said his son won the national scholarship competition in 2004, and he loves seeing other students move forward.

"We're talking about the Constitution. We're dealing with young people who are working hard to earn a scholarship and become better citizens. It means everything," said Bishop.

The area two contest is February 18th at 2 p.m. at the ASU West Campus Theater.

