Worth County escaped inmate denied bond

The Worth County escaped inmate, 32-year-old Charles Justin Duke, has been denied bond at the Dougherty County State Court.

Sunday morning Dougherty County State Court Judge Victoria Darrisaw said Duke was charged with three felonies: first degree home invasion, aggravated assault family violence with a firearm, and theft by taking.

Duke escaped from Worth County Jail Friday night after punching a jailer and stealing her jail keys.

He then used her car keys to flee to his mother's home at the Worth/Dougherty County border.

Saturday afternoon Albany Police located the car and Duke at the Dollar Inn in Albany.

"I'm not going to be able to set a bond for you. And in addition to those things, you have a hold from Worth County," said Darrisaw.

