Renaissance Art Cafe opens in downtown Albany

Downtown Albany announced its third new business downtown. (Source: WALB).

The new Renaissance Art Cafe will be located on Front St., downtown Albany. (Source: WALB)

Renaissance Art Cafe is in the heart of downtown Albany. (Source: WALB).

Some exciting news for people in Albany.

Another business will soon relocate to the downtown area.

Renaissance Art Cafe is the third new business announced this week.

It's a full-service art facility featuring a gallery space, a paint and sip experience, art studio and much more.

The business will move into 123 North Front Street.

Owner Femi Anderson says she's been working with the downtown development authority for about a year in a half.

She says she's excited to see her business be a part of the revitalization.

"I chose downtown because I am from Albany and I always try to support the things we do here in Albany, and I know we're trying to revive Albany and downtown so I wanted to be apart of something that was new," said Femi Anderson, owner of Renaissance Art Cafe.

The business is set to open in early April.

Renaissance Art Cafe will be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.