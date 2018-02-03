Easterseal Megan's house opens for children with crisis situations.

Love is one word that is used a lot in the new Megan's House. (Source: WALB)

Morgan Blount talks about her experience using the services. (Source: WALB)

An inside look at the living room inside of Megan's House. (Source: WALB)

An outside look of the new Easterseals Megan's House. (Source: WALB)

The new Megan's House is now located in Leesburg. (Source: WALB)

Saturday afternoon marked a new beginning for several families of people living with developmental disabilities.

The Megan's House, part of Easterseals of Southern Georgia, is now open for business in Leesburg.

More than 20 families attended the grand opening for the new location in Leesburg. One family, in particular, talked about how this new location will change their lives.

"For it to be here, it's very big, it's more room, it's more space, we can move around," said Morgan Blount, client of Megan's House.

With this new location, children and adults with developmental disabilities now have a warm environment with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and handicap accessibility.

"I'm going to get the same amount of care that I was when we were at the old house because when you go to Megan's House, you feel more welcome, you feel comfortable, you can feel safe," said Morgan.

Eleven-year-old Morgan Blount has been coming to Megan's House for over eight years.

"I started using Megan's house because as a single parent of a premature child with medical issues, sometimes you feel safer with people who are equipped and knows how to care for a child with special needs," said Stephanie Blount, mother of Morgan Blount.

Morgan was born prematurely. When she turned three, her mother found Megan's House and has been taking advantage of the services since.

As long-term clients, they've become a mouthpiece to what the organization stands for.

"I love Megan's House! I love everything that it stands for. From the staff to the person who even birthed Megan's House," said Stephanie.

As you enter every room of the home, you feel and see words like love, hope, and inspiration.

In fact, a few children said in their own words...

"We love Megan's House!"

Again, the word love being used as the common theme of what's felt within these new four walls.

Megan's house staff say this would not be possible without the help of the community.

The house is strictly run with help from community donors and volunteer support.

