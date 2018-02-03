Coin toss decides region champion between Coffee and Valdosta

It came down to a coin toss in a classroom at Valdosta High school to decide who would host the Region 1-AAAAAA basketball tournament.

The Lady Wildcats defeated Coffee 84-47 forcing a tie as both teams are now (7-1) in the region.

However, the Lady Trojans came out victorious in the coin toss, which means they will be the No. 1 seed and host the region tourney which tips off Monday in Douglas.

The second win of the night came in the boy's game. The Trojans bested Valdosta 63-52 completing the season sweep, and clinching the No.1 seed as well.

Both Valdosta squads claim the No. 2 seed.

