Clothing giveaway and BBQ hosts hundreds

For the first time this year, a Baconton church traveled from Mitchell County to help some homeless neighbors in Albany.

Saint James Baptist Church hosted a clothing giveaway and free barbeque.

A few hundred people showed up to the Dray Line on Roosevelt and Washington in downtown Albany.

Church Pastor Lawrence Knighton said for the past month, these homeless people have been attending their church, so today, they wanted to reach out and come to them.

"It's scriptural. The bible tells us in Matthew 25 to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, visit those who are in prison, check on those who are sick," explained Knighton, "And we were just trying to fulfill the commandments that Christ gave us in gospel, in Matthew."

The church will host its next community clothing drive and barbeque the first weekend of April in Baconton.

