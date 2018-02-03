Free homebuyers workshop offers help to many

Close to 50 first-time home buyers in Albany got to learn first hand the ins and outs of buying a home.

The City of Albany's community and economic development program worked in partnership with a Housing Counseling Agency to host a free home buyer workshop.

People learned about the home buying process, the importance of their credit score, and determining if buying a home is right for them.

Albany Housing Counselor BJ Burton says this is a good time to purchase a home before interest rates rise.

"There's a lot of homes out there on the market. There's still new construction going on, so it is a buyer's market right now," explained Burton, "It is a very good time to buy before the interest rate goes up and prices go up."

The Microbusiness Enterprise Center will host another class like this Saturday, February 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are interested in registering, you can call 229-317-4745 or 229-483-7650.

