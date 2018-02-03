19-year-old ABAC freshman dies in dormitory Friday

Jeremy Bailey, a 19-year-old freshman at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, died in Lakeside Dormitory Friday night, according to a press release from ABAC according to the Tifton Gazette.

The release, which went out Saturday morning to students, states that Bailey’s death is currently being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

No foul play is suspected at this time, according to the statement.

Bailey is a native of Morrow.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this very difficult time," said Lindsey Roberts, director of marketing and communications for ABAC. "During this difficult period, it is helpful to remember that the Student Development Center on campus is an available resource for emotional support."

Students interested in scheduling an appointment can call 229.391.5135 or email Dr. Maggie Martin at mmartin@abac.edu.

An autopsy is scheduled in Macon for Monday.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.