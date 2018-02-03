Renaissance Art Cafe to open in downtown Albany

Jeremy Bailey, a 19-year-old freshman at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, died in Lakeside Dormitory Friday night, according to a press release from ABAC.More >>
Officials in Worth County are searching for an inmate who escaped from the jail.
Saturday, Albany's Downtown Development Authority announced the third of three new businesses that will open in downtown.
Just after 1 Saturday morning, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the Gables Apartment Complex located in the 14-hundred block of N. St Augustine Road in reference to a stabbing.
At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, Bainbridge Public Safety Officers responded to an accident at Woodall's in the 1100 block of Shotwell Street.
