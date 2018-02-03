Renaissance Art Cafe to open in downtown Albany

Saturday, Albany's Downtown Development Authority announced the third of three new businesses that will open in downtown: Renaissance Art Cafe.

Visual and graphic artist Femi Nilaja Anderson opened Renaissance Art Cafe in 2007.

The business is a full-service art, graphics and consultation company that also features a paint and sip service known as the “Let’s Paint & Party Art Experience.”

Renaissance Art Cafe will be located at 123 N. Front Street. Downtown authorities said they believe it will be an art and entertainment hotspot for locals and tourists alike.

Officials announced two other businesses coming to downtown earlier this week: the Flint Riverkeeper and Kayak Attack Adventures.

