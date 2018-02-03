A Woodall's in Bainbridge is closed due to structural damage

Just after 1 Saturday morning, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the Gables Apartment Complex located in the 14-hundred block of N. St Augustine Road in reference to a stabbing.More >>
At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, Bainbridge Public Safety Officers responded to an accident at Woodall’s in the 1100 block of Shotwell Street.More >>
A number of undercover A.D.D.U. agents patrolled several areas in East and West Albany, where they have received complaints about prostitution activity.More >>
Officials in Worth County are searching for an inmate who escaped from the jail.More >>
The same week that hundreds of people auditioned for a movie set to be filmed in the old Albany High School building, production has been suspended.More >>
