A Woodall's in Bainbridge is closed due to structural damage

At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, Bainbridge Public Safety Officers responded to an accident at Woodall’s in the 1100 block of Shotwell Street.

According to the Bainbridge Public Safety Facebook page, a white Ford F-150 pickup truck crashed into the side of the convenience store.

Structural damage has occurred and Woodall’s will be closed until Code Inspectors deem the structure safe.

