Woman in critical condition after being stabbed in Valdosta apartment complex

Just after 1 Saturday morning, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the Gables Apartment Complex located in the 1400 block of N. St Augustine Road in reference to a stabbing.

A 29-year-old woman called 911 and stated that her husband had

stabbed her.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the woman had stab wounds to her face and abdomen area.

The female victim was transported to SGMC; at this time her condition is critical.

The offender, Tyler Phillips, 25, had fled the scene.

The Valdosta Police K9 unit was called into St. Augustine/James Road Area, but they

were unable to locate Phillips.

Valdosta Police Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians the Regional Crime Lab responded to the scene.

About two hours after the incident, based on additional follow-up information, a Valdosta Police K9 Unit tracked to the side of a residence in the 1700 block of N. Troup where Phillips was found hiding.

Phillips was also transported to SGMC from injuries he suffered during the domestic dispute with his wife.

Phillips was later taken to the Lowndes County Jail where he will be charged with Aggravated Assault and possibly additional charges.

“Although I am proud of how quickly the offender was captured by Patrol and Detective Personnel, right now our priority is the victim and our prayers go out to her. This was senseless and should not have happened," Said Chief Brian Childress.

