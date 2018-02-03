ADDU holds prostitution sting operation

The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit Friday night held an operation targeting prostitutes across Albany.

A number of undercover A.D.D.U. agents patrolled several areas in East and West Albany, where they have received complaints about prostitution activity.

The agents only made one arrest in tonight's operation, charging a man who was dressed as a woman, for soliciting sex for money.

The A.D.D.U. commander says he thinks the cold weather might have made most prostitutes stay off the streets.

Police officials say prostitution leads to other crime issues.

"If we handle or deal with that, I believe that we put a dent in some of the crime issues that we have," said Major Prurince Dice. "That may be drug-related or possibly gang-related."

Major Dice said his agents would do more prostitution stings in the future, to keep the crimes out of Albany.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.