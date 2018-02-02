Worth Co. officials search for escaped inmate

Officials in Worth County are searching for a man who escaped from the jail.

Officials said the Charles Justin Duke is considered armed and dangerous.

He is 5'11 and 220 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He is wearing tan shorts and a white shirt.

He is believed to be in a red 2006 Lincoln Mark LT with tag RJF2637.

Officials believe he may have three firearms.

A lookout was issued for Worth County and the surrounding counties.

If you see any unusual activity, you're urged to call 911.

