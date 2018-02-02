APD locates man who escaped from Worth Co. Jail

Officials said Friday night that Charles Justin Duke,32, escaped the Worth County Jail.

Duke is 5'11 and 220 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. The Worth County Sheriff Office said Friday night he was last wearing tan shorts and a white shirt.

Interim Sheriff Bobby Sapp told WALB News 10 Saturday morning that the suspect assaulted a Worth County Jailer Friday night prior to his escape. Sapp said the jailer needed 5 or 6 stitches after being punched in the face, but Sapp said she “will be alright.”

According to Sapp, Duke overpowered the jailer, took her jail keys, went into the main office and stole her pocketbook that had her car keys and used the car as a getaway vehicle.

Officials said Duke then drove to his mother’s house on South County Line Road and stole her burgundy 2006 4 door Lincoln Mark LT with tag RJF2637.

While there, Sapp said officials believe he took 3 guns: 1 rifle and 2 handguns.

Sapp explained that Duke was in jail for 36 days on multiple charges, including probation violation for a possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, battery/family violence, cruelty to children in the first degree, family violence: terroristic threats, and 6 charges of cruelty to children in the 3rd degree.

According to Sapp, Duke made statements to fellow inmates about wanting to go to Colorado or Las Vegas, and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office informed law enforcement moving westward of Duke’s escape.

Duke was located and arrested by Albany Police just before 12 pm. Saturday at the Dollar Inn in the 2700 Block of North Slappey Blvd.

