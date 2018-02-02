Production suspended for movie filmed at AHS

The same week that hundreds of people auditioned for a movie set to be filmed in the old Albany High School building, production has been suspended.

Filming for "The Exorcism of Lincoln High" was set to begin this month.

The announcement was made Friday evening with a statement from the production company.

I’m letting y’all know simultaneously that we are having to suspend production of The Exorcism of Lincoln High in Albany. We wish the director, the other producers, the actors and the crew involved the best of luck and immense success. They are all some of the best in the business and we maintain the highest respect for their professionalism, creativity and ability. Londonderry remains committed to bringing a feature film to Albany and plans to do so in the near future. However, we must maintain certain budgetary and content requirements to insure the highest quality film is produced for the largest possible market while protecting our investors’ interests. We do this by strictly adhering to set budgets. Perhaps more importantly, in terms of content, we have non-negotiable standards. For instance, we do not fund any film that takes the Lord’s name in vain in any way, shape or form. And while we seek to make mainstream films for a commercial audience, there is a certain level of course language that has nothing to do with advancing a story but rather becomes excessive. Again, we are disappointed that this film will not be produced in Albany. But stay tuned. The show will go on in the Good Life City. - Patrick Millsaps

The filmmakers toured Albany in December to look for a filming location.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.