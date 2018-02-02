Albany family invests over $1 million in new gas station

If you driven down Dawson Road lately, you've likely noticed a new, 21st-century gas station next to Harvest Moon. (Source: WALB)

If you driven down Dawson Road lately, you've likely noticed a new, 21st-century gas station next to Harvest Moon.

The Albany family behind the 11 Homerun gas stations in the area told us why they continue to invest in the community and support local products.

If you stop by the Homerun Fresh gas station on Dawson Road, you'll notice a new feature while you're filling up. Live TV complete with commercials, at each of the pumps.

"We definitely we out on a whim on this one to try to bring something new to the city," explained Lanier Oil Company Vice President, Walker Lanier.

Lanier's family, who owns Lanier Oil Company and all of the Homerun gas stations in Albany, has lived in the areas for decades.

"We love Albany, we want to see it grow," added Lanier.

The family spent more than one million dollars on the state-of-the-art gas stations, equipped with fitted countertops and an open-air cooler.

And if you shop in the store, you'll find local products too.

"We've got the Breadhouse, we've got Nature's Cure, we have Chef's Kitchen," said Lanier.

"It's something that's on the tax roll and we love to see retailers and businesses like this come," remarked Albany City Commissioner, BJ Fletcher.

The gas station created 120 jobs after it opened.

"This is a huge family that could go anywhere in the world and they're here in Albany," added Fletcher.

It took several years to complete the project, but now that's it's here, they're already looking into other areas to expand.

"We're always looking to expand, and we want to do it here and the surrounding counties," explained Lanier.

"They're giving back by allowing small businesses to have a home for their product," added Fletcher.

Lanier said he's looking for more small business owners to sell their products at Homerun Fresh.

If you'd like to contact Lanier for more information about that opportunity, you can send him an email.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.