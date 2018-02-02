Albany native, jazz guitarist Russell Malone performs at Municipal Auditorium

Hundreds of residents poured into the Albany Municipal Auditorium for Jazzin in the Quarters on Friday. (Source: WALB)

It was a night filled with live jazz in downtown Albany.

An Albany non-profit is bringing an international guitarist and native back to the Good Life City, and its all for a good cause.

It's a quarterly fundraising event hosted by arts and cultural non profit, Renaissance Connection.

Friday night's concert featured international guitarist Russell Malone, and ASU's Faculty Jazz Band was the opening act.

This time the event was held a much bigger venue to attract a bigger crowd.

Around 7 p.m. organizers had already sold more than 300 tickets.

"Nobody is doing jazz in Albany. So and we go off to different events. We go to jazz festivals out of town. And we wanted to bring that here so that was one of the initiatives to bring jazz to Albany so you know we had to start with our own, Russell Malone," Executive Director, Femi Anderson.

All of the funds raised during Jazzin in the Quarters helps support local artists who want to display their work downtown at the Albany Arts Council.

