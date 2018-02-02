ATC to host first-ever Employer Workforce Outreach panel

ATC is hosting its first Employer Workforce Outreach event next week. (Source: WALB)

Albany Technical College (ATC) wants to connect students, graduates and the community with local employers.

It will be the first of many forums where a panel of employers will discuss the desired qualities and traits they are looking for in potential employees, as well as the workforce demand within the industry.

The first forum will focus on the areas of Construction, Transportation, and Public Safety.

Some of the employers on the panel include staff from LRA Contractors, Inc.; Albany Police and Fire Department; and Georgia Department of Transportation.

"We have conversations with employers on a daily basis and they need skilled workers so we want to set up a platform for giving employers an opportunity to speak to the individuals who are currently looking for jobs," ATC Academic Affairs Interim Vice President, Emmett Griswold explained.

ATC's Employer Workforce Outreach event will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Kirkland Conference Center.

ATC plans to host this event bi-monthly throughout the year, focusing on various employment fields.

