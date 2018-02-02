Six students compete for the Miss Lee County Middle School crown

Lee County West was one of the schools competing in the pageant competition. (source: WALB)

Friday night six students geared up to be crowned the next Miss Lee County Middle School queen.

School organizers started this program as a fundraiser for both schools band programs.

Out of the six contestants, four competed in the People's Choice round and the other two competed in the talent round.

After that round, the first runner-up was crowned the new Miss Lee County Middle.

One student said being in the pageant helps build life-long skills.

"Pageants helps builds people's confidence and it shows them great public speaking skills. And if they don't, believe me, they will have to come see for themselves," said Sarah Jane Houston, contestant.

