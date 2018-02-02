Residents move into newly completed downtown apartments

The developer of downtown Albany's first loft-style apartment community spared no expense bringing a historic building back to life.

People are moving into The Flats at 249 now, and already 30-percent of the studio lofts and one-bedroom apartments are pre-leased.

Developer Pace Burt, an Albany native, is appreciative of his hometown's response to this project.

An investment of more than $3.5 million was put into the rehab project, a million more than was initially budgeted for the 67-unit building.

"I do have to admit that this apartment community that I have done has leased up quicker than any other apartment community I have done in the last 25 years. I have got a great clientele in here, lots of folks with disposable income, which is important for downtown economic growth. We are just excited to do a project that Albany can be proud of," said Burt.

The project took 13 months to complete, with a complete interior and exterior renovation of the former Albany Heights building.

And, The Flats 249 team tells us that the owner of a popular Albany boutique will be opening a new store downtown.

Julia Temples, the owner of Envy, a women's clothing store in northwest Albany, has leased commercial space on the first floor of The Flats.

The new boutique will be named "Bandit and the Babe" and will open this spring.

