Thomasville Police investigate park incident

Thomasville Police are investigating an incident at a city park, in which a man came up to a woman and her daughter, soliciting money.

This happened late Tuesday afternoon at Paradise Park.

According to the incident report, the man told the woman, "'I'm not going to do anything to you."

Police Capt. Maurice Holmes said despite incidents like this, the city parks are safe.

"As with anything, you can have individuals roam the parks because they are open. We patrol the parks daily. We are always on the lookout for what we consider suspicious behavior," said Holmes.

Holmes said the public should be vigilant and call police if they see anything suspicious.

