Superintendent subs in for science class as teachers are out with flu

On Friday, according to district staff, 10 teachers were out sick at the scholar's academy in Thomasville.

Students were in for a big surprise when they found out the Thomasville City Schools superintendent would be their substitute teacher.

Dr. Laine Reichert filled in as a science teacher at the school.

Earlier in her career, Reichert taught in the classroom for 18 years.

