Superintendent subs in for science class as teachers are out with flu

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

On Friday, according to district staff, 10 teachers were out sick at the scholar's academy in Thomasville.

Students were in for a big surprise when they found out the Thomasville City Schools superintendent would be their substitute teacher.

Dr. Laine Reichert filled in as a science teacher at the school.

Earlier in her career, Reichert taught in the classroom for 18 years.

