Thomasville students participate in bread experiment to learn about germs

Thomasville City Schools are starting a hand washing campaign - aiming to cut down on the spread of germs.

This flu season has been severe with area hospitals and facilities seeing an influx of flu cases.

The bread trick might be one of the grossest classroom experiments but it shows students an important lesson: hand washing matters.

The experiment involves three pieces of bread. One is touched with dirty hands, one with clean washed hands and one control, not touched by anyone.

Once you're done, you put each piece of bread in a bag and see how it changes over time.

"They were probably like, okay yeah I see the difference of not washing my hands you know," said

From Pre-K to 12th grade, Thomasville City School staff hopes that everyone does their part this year to avoid the spread of the flu virus.

"As far as the handwashing campaign, I want to see it happen more with older kids, not just the little kids, we carry germs too," said Tysia Wright, freshman.

In the Thomasville City School System, last month about 4 percent of students missed school at the scholar's academy, and 3.28 percent at Harper Elementary.

This week, according to district staff, 45 Jerger Elementary School students and five teachers tested positive for flu.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.