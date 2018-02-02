Editorial: Dougherty Co. interim administrator to sue the county

This week, it became known that Dougherty County's interim administrator plans to sue the county for $3 million.

When you read the notice to sue letter from Michael McCoy's attorney, it claims McCoy is being denied the full-time Administrator job because he was a whistle-blower in 2016, calling out Commissioner John Hayes for bad behavior at a county-sponsored student field trip, a move that McCoy believed created a hostile work environment.

McCoy sued the county in 2016 as a result and was then awarded $50,000 in a settlement.

But, McCoy thinks that settlement didn't end the harassment and that some individuals on the commission continue to harbor ill will toward him unfairly, and have purposely blocked him from getting the administrator's job.

If this is true, those actions by some commissioners are not only unethical but illegal.

McCoy has been employed with Dougherty County for almost 20 years, and since 2009 has been the Assistant Administrator. By all accounts, he has earned the respect of his colleagues here and across the state for a job well done.

McCoy was even a finalist in December after UGA's extensive national search for a replacement.

But, McCoy's attorney believes that behind closed doors, McCoy has always been one vote short of getting the job.

McCoy's attorney also thinks it is important to note that the commissioners blocking McCoy, an African American, are also black.

We hope that these allegations are not true because if they are, this will not only be an embarrassment to the community but could also cost tax-payers millions of dollars.

This is a reminder to all elected officials to always put your own interests and prejudices aside for the benefit of the people you have been elected to serve.

