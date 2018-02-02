Arrest made in Cairo armed robbery investigation

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cairo Police have arrested the man they say robbed a convenience store last month.

Timothy Henderson, 23, was arrested Friday in Cairo. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery.

On Thursday, January 25, 2018, a masked man stormed into Hud’s Convenience Store, on 5th Street S.E., in Cairo, and shot the clerk, in an apparent robbery attempt.

The Thomasville Business Action Council came together to offer a reward of up to $20,000 for information in the case.

Henderson is being held in the Grady County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.