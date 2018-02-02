Megan's House Grand Opening set for Saturday

There's a large playroom with a television and donated books (Source: WALB)

We're getting a sneak peek at Easterseals' brand new children's respite home in Lee County.

It took four years, a lot of generous donations, and even more love to build the new Megan's House.

The new facility will serve as a safe haven for families to leave their children and young adults with developmental disabilities in caring hands.

It has four bedrooms, two large bathrooms, a kitchen with items donated by Paula Deen, and a large playroom.

Megan's House provides 24-hour care for two days up to two weeks.

Certified nursing assistants are there to take care of the children and take them out in the community.

"Very few families can pay the full cost, which is $200 per day for care," said Executive Director Beth English. "So we've always, always needed and welcomed donations from individuals, from corporations, from foundations, from anyone who wants to help support this program so that families can pay what they can."

If you're interested in volunteering or donating you can contact Easterseals at (229) 439-7061.

Saturday's Open House will be open to the public.

It's open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Forester Parkway in Lee County behind the CVS Pharmacy.

