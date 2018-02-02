Police warn hunters to keep guns out of unattended cars

Police have warning for hunters as investigators see uptick in entering autos. (Source: WALB)

Lots of quail hunting going on right now in South Georgia, and with that, comes a warning from Albany Police: keep your hunting firearms out of your cars.

APD's Crime Prevention Officer Dillard Glover said he's seeing an uptick in car break-ins and wants gun owners to keep that in mind.

He urged gun owners to keep firearms out of your vehicles and secure them inside your residence.

He said when you leave firearms and valuables in your car, it's a crime of opportunity for criminals.

"People are leaving guns in the car, and in a lot of cases, are still leaving the cars unlocked," said Officer Glover. "I hate to harp on that, but that's a big stickler because of what they are firearms. Take them out, lock your doors."

Earlier this week, police investigated several car break-ins on the west side of Albany where multiple guns were reported stolen.

Glover said firearms stolen from car break-ins can be used in homicides here in Albany, and in surrounding communities.

He reminds gun owners to keep their gun's serial numbers in your records, along with a picture of your gun.

