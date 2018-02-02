Volunteers needed for Tift Park Community Planting day

Officials with Grow Albany and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital are looking for volunteers to help with a community planting day. (Source: WALB)

It will be February 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tift Park.

The planting day is an opportunity for the community to help restore the park after it was heavily damaged by the January 2017 storms.

If you register for the event before February 9, you can get a free t-shirt.

Organizers suggest the following if you want to help:

Bring gloves or plan to get your hands dirty!

Wear clothes you can get dirty.

If you have a shovel, it would be helpful. There will only be so many available.

Please label your shovel.

The grounds crew for Phoebe have already started work getting the park ready for the event.

