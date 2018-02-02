Chehaw Park celebrates Ground Hog Day with meerkats

Since groundhogs are not common here in Southwest Georgia, Chehaw Park uses meerkats.

Park goers gathered around to see if Asante the meerkat would see his shadow- and run to shelter.

Friday morning, Asante was released with his other meerkats, and jumped up to his mound, and did not see his shadow. That means spring is coming!

"So when we let them out first thing, Asante ran right up to the top of that meerkat mound, looked out and did not see his shadow, which means we are going to have some springtime coming," said Director of Education Jackie Entz.

Chehaw experts say Asante is correct 70% of the time.

