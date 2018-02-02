District attorneys push for new federal 'cyber' laws

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said there were two main issues he hopes can be prioritized at the federal level. (Source: WALB)

As technology constantly advances. prosecutors are working to make sure the federal government keeps up with it.

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards recently met with district attorneys around the country and our state legislators, to discuss issues prosecutors are facing.

The top items on the list include computers and cell phones.

Edwards said human trafficking is happening all over the state and country, and a big problem for authorities is that the internet is protected from certain lawsuits against service providers.

The law was put in place years ago, and prosecutors said it needs to be updated.

"For example, a mother found her child on the internet as an exploited teen, and she could do nothing to get the internet service provider to remove the child's image and information from the service provider, because she wasn't the one that put it on it," explained Edwards.

Edwards said prosecutors also discussed a need for federal legislation giving them more access to cell phone or computer information in a way that is consistent with the law.

He said there have been instances of a child or adult being abducted, or they needed information from a victim's phone in order to save their life, but couldn't, because of the encryption.

Edwards and four other district attorneys from Georgia had the chance to meet with both Georgia Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue, in addition to meeting with prosecutors around the country.

