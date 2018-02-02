Former Monroe administrator indicted for sexual assault charges

The Grand Jury returned the indictment on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

A former school administrator has been indicted by a Dougherty County Grand Jury.

Horace Bentley was arrested in September on sexual assault charges.

Now that he has been formally indicted, he should get an arraignment in the next 60 days.

He's facing one count of sexual assault of a student and one count of child molestation. The indictment said the incident happened in early September when he was an assistant principal at Monroe High School.

It said he engaged in sexual contact with the student who was under 16, saying he fondled his private parts.

"Precautions that are given by the court to cases involving children will be followed, but other than that there is nothing else that would be extraordinary in terms of process for this case," said Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards.

During the arraignment, he'll be able to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

Then it will be put on the trial schedule based on what happens at the arraignment.

The Dougherty County School system had suspended Bentley during their investigation.

Bentley resigned in October, and is out on bond.

