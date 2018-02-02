Final Friday: High school basketball scores and highlights

Its' the final Friday of the regular season for Georgia High School Association basketball. Here are the final scores for area teams.

Boys

FINAL: Tift County 47, Camden County 40

FINAL: Lowndes 79, Colquitt County 77

FINAL: Coffee 74, Northside, WR 47

FINAL: Americus-Sumter 72, Hardaway 46

FINAL: Westover 79, Carver, Columbus 71

FINAL: Cook 54, Dougherty 52

FINAL: Pelham 67, Worth County 38

FINAL: Calhoun County 69, Terrell County 53

Girls

FINAL: Lowndes 53, Colquitt County 51

FINAL: Coffee 63, Northside, WR 61

FINAL: Columbus 51, Cairo 46

FINAL: Hardaway 37, Americus-Sumter 34

FINAL: Fitzgerald 72, Thomasville 63

FINAL: Mitchell County 42, Seminole County 28

FINAL: Pelham 72, Worth County 49

FINAL: Terrell County 61, Calhoun County 38

