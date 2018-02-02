Final Friday: High school basketball scores and highlights

Its' the final Friday of the regular season for Georgia High School Association basketball. Here are the final scores for area teams.
Boys
FINAL: Tift County 47, Camden County 40
FINAL: Lowndes 79, Colquitt County 77
FINAL: Coffee 74, Northside, WR 47
FINAL: Americus-Sumter 72, Hardaway 46
FINAL: Westover 79, Carver, Columbus 71
FINAL: Cook 54, Dougherty 52
FINAL: Pelham 67, Worth County 38
FINAL: Calhoun County 69, Terrell County 53
Girls
FINAL: Lowndes 53, Colquitt County 51
FINAL: Coffee 63, Northside, WR 61
FINAL: Columbus 51, Cairo 46
FINAL: Hardaway 37, Americus-Sumter 34
FINAL: Fitzgerald 72, Thomasville 63
FINAL: Mitchell County 42, Seminole County 28
FINAL: Pelham 72, Worth County 49
FINAL: Terrell County 61, Calhoun County 38
