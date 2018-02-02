Environmental group will have downtown office

The Flint Riverkeeper will soon have an office in downtown Albany, according to the Downtown Manager’s Office.

In partnership with the Downtown Development Authority and Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority, they said that the Riverkeeper is the second of three new businesses coming to Downtown.

Flint Riverkeeper is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation established in 2008 by local sportsmen, business owners, and landowners. They work within the entire Flint River watershed (stretching from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Lake Seminole) to protect water quality and restore flows.

Flint Riverkeeper’s primary objective is to ensure that there is sufficient clean water throughout the Flint River watershed. Flint Riverkeeper is celebrating 10 years of advocating for the Flint River.

The new Flint Riverkeeper will be located at 102 Pine Avenue. This is within walking distance of the Water Policy Center, the Flint RiverQuarium, Kayak Attack Adventures, and the Flint River itself.

The Development Director said Albany is a water town, and the organization is excited to be a part of downtown's revitalization, that's taking full advantage of the community's greatest natural resource--its water.

"Even Pretoria Fields (downtown's new craft brewery) has an IPA named after the Shoale (bass fish), and the hope there is to encourage Eco-tourism. We are also, in our new location, going to be right next to the two downtown launches that the city has. It is exciting there is so much synergy and it is based on the river being right there in the heart of downtown Albany," said Jayme Smith.

For more information about Flint Riverkeeper visit flintriverkeeper.com or call 229.435.2241.

