WALB Storm Tracker visits Omega students

First grade students eagerly ask questions about the weather. (Source: WALB)

First Grade student, Bo is interested in how tornadoes form and wants to be a storm chaser. (Source: WALB)

First grade students at Omega Elementary check out the Storm Tracker. (Source: WALB)

First Grade students at Omega Elementary School were given a special weather lesson Friday morning, when First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton brought the Storm Tracker to their school.

The students learned about severe weather safety, along with how tornadoes, snow, and lightning form.

These first graders also got a tour of the storm tracer and asked plenty of good questions about the weather.

One student is interested in being a storm chaser after watching the movie Twister.

"After watching Twister, it inspired me, because that's what I want to do when I grow up, because I take a risk living life," said first-grader, Bo.

The first graders have been learning about the weather and enjoyed learning more about it out of the classroom.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.