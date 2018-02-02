Women to sample GA wines & chocolates at first-ever Americus event

The City of Americus will kick off a new event this weekend that focuses on celebrating products from the Peach State. (Source: WALB)

Tickets to the first-ever Women's Wine and Chocolate Walk are already sold out.

About 250 women will sample nine wines and nine chocolates from around the state.

Americus Main Street Director Patrick Kay said he believes it's important to expose South Georgians to Georgia products.

"We've gone out to several different places like Cavender Creek, Three Sisters, Frogtown Cellars," Kay explained. "All of them have really amazing wines, and we're really excited to showcase what Georgia has to offer."

Tickets to the event sold out in nine hours.

Kay said next year they will probably increase the number of tickets for sale.

