Downtown hopes partnership will speed up process of revitalization

City officials hope partnerships will help with the revitalization of downtown. (Source: WALB)

The city of Albany has big plans for 2018 and say one of their focuses is partnerships with outside organizations.

Officials with the City of Albany say 2018 is the year of downtown and a lot of their focus will be on the revitalization of downtown Albany.

For several years the revitalization of Downtown Albany has been at the top of the agenda for city leaders and this year they feel like they are on their way to a thriving downtown.

Public information officer for the city, Monique Broughton, explained partnerships with other organizations will benefit both the organization and the city.

This will allow them to host events downtown and at the nearby venues. The goal is to bring people into the heart of downtown and open their eyes to things they didn't notice before about the area.

"That definitely opportunities where you have groups of people coming downtown for a specific reason, you can also showcase some of the things that they may haven't seen since a lot of these projects are coming underway," said Broughton.

Partnerships like the one tonight with Renaissance Connection, where Russell Malone will be performing at the Albany Municipal Auditorium Friday evening.

