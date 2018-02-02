Granddaughter arrested in elderly Valdosta woman's 2017 death

When Carmen Colorado, died last March at 86, her death at her home on Westfield Drive, appeared to be natural.

Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash soon had suspicions that it wasn't, and he began to investigate.

Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department also began their investigation, which took months, and spread to multiple states.

They gathered evidence, which they gave to the district attorney, and he presented it to a grand jury.

In January, 2018, a Lowndes County grand jury returned an indictment against Colorado's estranged granddaughter, Amy Jeannette Auve, 41, who is living in Texas.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Valdosta detectives traveled to Frisco, Texas, and arrested Auve.

She will be brought to Valdosta for a for Malice Murder trial.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.