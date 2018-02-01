New art exhibit opens at Albany Area Art Council - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

New art exhibit opens at Albany Area Art Council

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany art lovers converged on the Albany Area Art Council on Thursday night for the "I Am Man" exhibit.

Randy Mosely, Adrian Jenkins, and Quadre Curry were some of the featured artists.

If you missed the premiere, the gallery will be open until March 28.

