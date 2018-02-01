ASU's ROTC hosts annual contracting ceremony for 7 cadets - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU's ROTC hosts annual contracting ceremony for 7 cadets

Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB) Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)
ASU's Department of Military Science-Army ROTC Program staff hosted their annual contracting ceremony for seven cadets. (Source: WALB) ASU's Department of Military Science-Army ROTC Program staff hosted their annual contracting ceremony for seven cadets. (Source: WALB)
The event marks the first major step in the cadets' commissioning process, which ultimately lands them a spot in the Army. (Source: WALB) The event marks the first major step in the cadets' commissioning process, which ultimately lands them a spot in the Army. (Source: WALB)
ASU ROTC cadet, Jordan Borders (Source: WALB) ASU ROTC cadet, Jordan Borders (Source: WALB)
ASU ROTC cadet, Lizzie Hale (Source: WALB) ASU ROTC cadet, Lizzie Hale (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. 

ASU's Department of Military Science-Army ROTC Program staff hosted their annual contracting ceremony for seven cadets. 

The event marks the first major step in the cadets' commissioning process, which ultimately lands them a spot in the Army. 

The cadets participated in morning workouts and passed a swim and physical training test. 

They were also required to keep a 3.0 GPA. 

Students said they walked away with time management and leadership skills, and they're encouraging other students to pursue the program. 

"As long as, you know, you're committed here in your heart, and this is something that you really want to do you can go out there and get it. Anybody can do it," said ASU ROTC Cadet Jordan Borders. 

"Whatever you do, do not quit. We're about to join the greatest organization in the world, the greatest military in the world. don't quit," said ASU ROTC Cadet Lizzie Hale. 

Upon receiving the bachelor's degree each student will be commissioned as a second lieutenant in one of the career branches in the United States Army.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • GBI makes arrest in 21-year-old homicide case

    GBI makes arrest in 21-year-old homicide case

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:38 AM EST2018-02-02 05:38:20 GMT
    Octavious Alexander Rivera has been arrested in a homicide investigation that began nearly 22 years ago. (Source: WALB)Octavious Alexander Rivera has been arrested in a homicide investigation that began nearly 22 years ago. (Source: WALB)

     On May 19, 1996, Bridgett Parker was found dead behind a vacant mobile home on Lulaville Road in Fitzgerald by the property owner. 

    More >>

     On May 19, 1996, Bridgett Parker was found dead behind a vacant mobile home on Lulaville Road in Fitzgerald by the property owner. 

    More >>

  • New art exhibit opens at Albany Area Art Council

    New art exhibit opens at Albany Area Art Council

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:33 AM EST2018-02-02 05:33:15 GMT
    (Source: Femi Anderson)(Source: Femi Anderson)

    Albany art lovers converged on the Albany Area Art Council on Thursday night for the "I Am Man" exhibit.

    More >>

    Albany art lovers converged on the Albany Area Art Council on Thursday night for the "I Am Man" exhibit.

    More >>

  • ASU's ROTC hosts annual contracting ceremony for 7 cadets

    ASU's ROTC hosts annual contracting ceremony for 7 cadets

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:14 AM EST2018-02-02 05:14:07 GMT
    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. 

    More >>

    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly