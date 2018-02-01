ASU's ROTC hosts annual contracting ceremony for 7 cadets

The event marks the first major step in the cadets' commissioning process, which ultimately lands them a spot in the Army. (Source: WALB)

ASU's Department of Military Science-Army ROTC Program staff hosted their annual contracting ceremony for seven cadets. (Source: WALB)

Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

ASU's Department of Military Science-Army ROTC Program staff hosted their annual contracting ceremony for seven cadets.

The event marks the first major step in the cadets' commissioning process, which ultimately lands them a spot in the Army.

The cadets participated in morning workouts and passed a swim and physical training test.

They were also required to keep a 3.0 GPA.

Students said they walked away with time management and leadership skills, and they're encouraging other students to pursue the program.

"As long as, you know, you're committed here in your heart, and this is something that you really want to do you can go out there and get it. Anybody can do it," said ASU ROTC Cadet Jordan Borders.

"Whatever you do, do not quit. We're about to join the greatest organization in the world, the greatest military in the world. don't quit," said ASU ROTC Cadet Lizzie Hale.

Upon receiving the bachelor's degree each student will be commissioned as a second lieutenant in one of the career branches in the United States Army.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.